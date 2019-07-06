Total expenditure in Budget FY 20 works out to Rs 27,86,349 crore

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Revenue receipts estimated in the Union Budget for 2019-20 totalled Rs 19,62,761 crore as compared to Rs 17,29,682 crore in the previous fiscal of 2018-19, as per the Union Budget tabled in Parliament on Friday.

On the other hand, capital receipts (Budget Estimates) totalled Rs 8,23,588 crore as compared to Rs 7,27,553 crore for 2018-19 (Revised Estimates). Hence, total receipts (expenditure) work out to Rs 27,86,349 crore in 2019-20 (Budget Estimates) as compared to Rs 24,57,235 crore for FY '19 (Revised Estimates).

The revenue deficit (Budget Estimates) has been pegged at Rs 4,85,019 crore in FY '20 as compared to Rs 4,10,930 crore in FY '19 (Revised Estimates) while effective revenue deficit is Rs 2,77,686 crore in FY '20 as compared to Rs 2,10,630 crore in FY '19 (Revised Estimates).

Thus, fiscal deficit (Budget Estimates) works out to be Rs 7,03,760 crore in the current fiscal as compared to Rs 6,34,398 crore in the year-on period.

The primary deficit is Rs 43,289 crore in 2019-20 as compared to Rs 46,828 crore in 2018-19, as per the details in the Union Budget which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday.(ANI)

