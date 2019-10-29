Total expenditure of various departments is Rs 6,612 crores till Sept 30: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): After reviewing the expenditure of various departments, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the total expenditure stands at Rs 6,612 crores as of September 30, 2019.

"The Chief Minister informed that overall percentage of expenditure is about 32 per cent, revenue expenditure is about 38 per cent and capital expenditure is 20 per cent. Thus, total expenditure is Rs 6,612 crores as on September 30," a statement from the Chief Minister's office read.

The Chief Minister reviewed the major 48 departments which comprise of about 86 per cent of the total outlay.

Sawant instructed the authorities to review the expenditure periodically so that atleast 70 per cent of expenditure is incurred before December 2019.

He further informed all the head of the departments (HoDs) to utilise funds received from the Central government optimally and submit utilisation certificates (UCs) periodically.

The Chief Minister also instructed the HoDs to expertise resource mobilisation. (ANI)

