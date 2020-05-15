Total foodgrain production estimated at record 295.67 million tonnes for 2019-20

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): As per the third Advance Estimates for 2019-20, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 295.67 million tonnes, which is higher by 10.46 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain of 285.21 million tonnes achieved during 2018-19.

The third Advance Estimates of production of major crops for 2019-20 were released by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare on Friday.

"The cumulative rainfall in the country during the monsoon season (June to September 2019) has been 10 per cent higher than the long period average (LPA). Accordingly, the production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2019-20 has been estimated higher than their normal production," added the Department of Agriculture. (ANI)

