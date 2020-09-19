Total number of beneficiaries enrolled on PM-KISAN portal over 11 crore

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The total number of eligible beneficiaries enrolled/uploaded on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) portal as on September 17 is 11,07,62,287, said Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.



According to an official release, Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojna, the responsibility of identifying the landholder farmer family eligible for benefit under the Scheme and uploading the data of the eligible beneficiaries on the PM-KISAN Portal is that of the States/Union Territory (UT) Administrations.

Under the Scheme, the States/UTs are required to set up Grievance Redressal Committees for looking into the grievances related to the implementation of the scheme. No data of grievances received/disposed of by them is, however, maintained centrally.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

