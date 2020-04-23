Total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 270

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 23 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 270 in Haryana including 24 linked to foreign nationals, said State Health Department.

So far, 162 patients have been cured, 105 are undergoing treatment whereas three people have lost their lives due to the infection.

The cumulative number of persons put on surveillance (including contacts) till date, stands at 33,107 while the total number of passengers/persons who have completed the surveillance period is 17,059.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 21,393, including 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths. (ANI)

