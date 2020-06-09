Total number of COVID-19 positive cases reach 1,330 in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jharkhand has reached 1,330 including 804 active cases, 519 recovered and seven deaths, said the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths. (ANI)

