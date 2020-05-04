Total number of COVID-19 positive cases reach 1611 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): With 43 samples tested positive on Sunday, Indore's total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 1611, said Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer.

The total death toll has increased to 77 after one more death was reported on Sunday while 362 people have been discharged so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country is 40,263, including 28,070 active cases.

So far, 10,886 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,306 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

