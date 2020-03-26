Total number of positive COVID-19 cases reach 33 in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The total number of cases in Punjab rose to 33 after two more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday.

Of the two, one person is from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and is a contact of another positive patient and the second case is from Jalandhar and the patient has a travel history.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought financial assistance from the Central government to clear all pending liabilities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

With a nationwide lockdown imposed by the Central government to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many celebrities are urging the people to stay at home.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 694 and 16 deaths. (ANI)

