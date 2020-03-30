Total positive COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh rises to 13

Chandigarh [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported a few more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total tally in the city to 13.

These include an NRI couple from Canada among others. All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward at GMCH-32.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has infected a total of 1071 people so far. (ANI)

