Total positive COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh climbs to 47

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 47 on Monday. Out of these cases, Indore has the majority of positive cases at 32.

Eight cases have been reported from Jabalpur, while Bhopal has confirmed three positive cases. The areas of Shivpuri and Gwalior have reported two cases each.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)