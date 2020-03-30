Total positive COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 60

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): After a 41-year-old man tested positive for novel coronavirus here on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 60 in the state.

The patient, who is resident of Ladakh, was an evacuee from Iran who landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday. He is currently admitted to MDH Hospital Jodhpur.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a total of 1071 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India. (ANI)