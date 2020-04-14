Total positive COVID-19 cases reach 1,510 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached 1,510 on Monday, while the deaths stand at 28.

As many as 356 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi today, including 325 positive cases-Under Special Operations, and four deaths.

So far, 30 COVID-19 infected patients have been recorded fully in the national capital.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)