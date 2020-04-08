Total positive COVID-19 cases stand at 181 in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Till date 181 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka including five deaths and 28 discharges, said State Government on Wednesday.

Six new positive cases have been reported from April 7, 5:00 PM to April 8, 12:00 noon, informed Karnataka Government in a bulletin.

Out of the six fresh cases one has been reported from Uttarakannada, two from Kalburgi, one from Mandya, one from Chikkaballapur and one from BBMP Bengaluru.

"In view of breaking the chain and containment of COVID-19, Karnataka State Board of Auqaf, Bengaluru has directed to all the managements not to allow any congregational prayers in the Masajid and the managements of the Qabrasthans (Muslim graveyards) / Darghas throughout the state and to suspend the visit of public on the occasion of SHAB-EBARAT on thursday, April 9," said State Government in its bulletin.

No public shall be allowed to perform religious rituals in the Qabrasthans/Darghas and all the gates of Qabrasthans/Darghas shall be kept closed.

All managements of Qabrasthans/Darghas shall take necessary action on the above directions and all Waqf officers, District Waqf Advisory Committee in state shall adhere to the orders and directed to circulate the same and to ensure the order is followed scrupulously, the State Government added.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

