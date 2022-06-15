Total six people arrested in Ranchi violence case: Police

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Total six people have been so far arrested in connection with violence in Ranchi, informed police on Tuesday.



"Total six accused have been so far arrested in connection with Friday violence after Jumma prayer. These all are named accused in the case. These accused are brought to Kotwali PS from different parts of Ranchi and interrogation is going on," said Superintendent of Police in Ranchi Anshuman Kumar.

Besides arresting the accused, police are also investigating who is the mastermind behind the incident. "Police are investigating the matter and very soon we will divulge the entire episode of violence," added the SP.

The Ranchi police on Monday said that a total of five people arrested so far in connection with the violence in Ranchi on Friday, June 10. The accused were identified as Mohd Arif alias Rinku Khan, Belal Ansari, Mohd Ashfaque, Mohd Anish and Mohd Danish Khan.



"Six named accused are under medical treatment. They are - Shahnawaz, Mohd Usman, Mohd Tabarak, Afsar Alam, Sarfaraz Alam and Saveer Ansari. A total of 42 locations have been raided till now," the police said.

Protest erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Two people died and several others sustained injuries as the protest turned violent.

Internet services were suspended following the protest have now been restored.

The police said that it is scanning social media posts and taking preventive measures to stop the spread of rumours.

"Since the internet services have been restored, we are monitoring the situation across Jharkhand. Social media posts are under scan. We are also taking preventive measures to stop the spread of rumours. Necessary actions will be taken against rumour-mongers," said Jharkhand Police. (ANI)

