Tourism activities will not resume until India is COVID-19 free: Goa Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 22 (ANI): Goa Science and Technology Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that tourism activities will not resume in the state until India is free of COVID-19.

"Tourism activities will not resume in Goa until all coronavirus cases in India come down to zero because tourists come from all over India. In the next two months nothing will happen," Lobo told ANI.

Speaking to reporters Lobo said that the Goa's tourism has suffered a lot beacuse of coronavirus and he will write to finance minister for financial assistance for the tourism sector.

"I will write to Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister to request that the interest for the loans that tourism organisations have taken be waived for few months otherwise it will be a huge loss," Lobo said. (ANI)

