Tourism industry in Shimla prepares for COVID-19 unlock

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Amid easing of lockdown restrictions, the tourism industry is preparing for the containment of COVID-19 in Shimla.

An awareness and training programme for COVID-19 preparedness was held on Wednesday by tourism industry stakeholders.

Stakeholders from the tourism industry gathered to plan their strategies.

Mohinder Seth, President of Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association told ANI, "Shimla is the first city in the country to take such initiative. We will train hotel staff for tourists arriving at their hotels and make the tourists feel safe".

"We will begin the bookings online," he added.

Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the revised guidelines for the resumption of work during the COVID-19 induced Unlock. (ANI)

