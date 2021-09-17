Tourism industry welcomes Centre's move of resuming visa services

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The tourism industry welcomed the Central government's move of considering to resume issuing tourist visas as the COVID-19 cases have declined.

"The tourism industry faced a loss of 7 lakh crore in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, " Ease My trip co-founder Prashant Pitti told ANI while welcoming the Centre's move.



"There are so many people, travel agents and guides whose livelihoods depend on international tourism and our tourism economy has almost dipped. This will be a relief for all if the government is considering it," said Prashant.

"We hope our industry will rise again as we have a huge number of people who connect to us on a daily basis and ask about foreign trips and are eagerly waiting to know when will the restrictions lift up," Prashant added.

"This is the remarkable thinking of government and we are waiting that when it will be turned into reality soon, "stated Prashant.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official confirmed that the Central government is considering to resume issuing tourist visas very soon In a bid to boost the economy as daily COVID-19 cases in the country have come down. (ANI)

