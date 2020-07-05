Tourism likely to begin in a week, says Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has decided to open the state for tourists and the tourism department of the state government will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of the tourism industry.

The government has made it mandatory for tourists to show COVID-19 negative test reports from an ICMR recognised lab.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that on the basis of the guidelines from Ministry of Home Affairs, there will not be any restrictions on movements of people.

"We have taken up the matter to MHA that registrations would be mandatory and we would keep a record if someone is tested positive and this record will help in contact tracing. As far as tourism is concerned, the tourists will have to come minimum for five to seven days and SOPs would be issued by Monday," Thakur said.

"We have also made negative COVID-19 test mandatory for tourists, there are two points on it we would see it. We are also studying the other states who have started it. In two-three days time by Monday SOPs would be finalised. Tourism is likely to begin in a week's time. This is peak time of tourism in the state. We are trying this for revival of economy in the region as tourism has ben shut for long here," added Thakur.

Thakur further stated that he has held meetings with Deputy Commissioners and Block Development Officers for development projects regarding interacting with the beneficiaries of different schemes. Meetings with the officials for finance and review of the budget approval were also headed by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

