Tourism Min Prahlad Patel says Odisha's Konark Temple to be included in iconic tourist sites

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said that two more sites are being included by the central government in iconic tourist sites which also includes Konark Temple, Odisha.

The minister was replying to a supplementary question of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Sasmit Patra in the Rajya Sabha today about when Odisha would be included among the 17 Iconic Tourist Sites of India.

Singh said that now the 17 iconic tourist sites. have been expanded to 19 sites and Odisha has been included as one.

He also said he had received the letter of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding the inclusion of Odisha among the 17 iconic tourist sites. (ANI)

