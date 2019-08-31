Tourism Minister inaugurates first-ever architectural LED illumination at Qutb Minar

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahalad Singh Patel on Saturday inaugurated first-ever architectural LED illumination at the historic Qutb Minar on Saturday.

With the illumination, the architectural beauty of the 12th-century monument will display its historic majesty after sunset.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said: "The Qutb Minar complex is a true reflection of India's culture and contains the history of several eras. The bottom to top illumination of this magnificent monument will highlight the true beauty of its elements. The systematic development of the Qutb complex will not only increase the footfall of visitors but also benefit communities around it."

The new illumination comprises lighting that accentuates the silhouette of the monument with the interplay of light and shade. The duration of illumination will be from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Highlighting the importance of public facilitation at such monuments, the Culture Minister said that recently we have set up a baby feeding centre at the Taj Mahal, Agra and many such feeding centres will also be set up in all ASI protected UNESCO world heritage sites.

He added that in a new facility for visitor convenience, now the public can skip the queue at Qutb Minar and can purchase ticket for the monument at a discounted rate just by scanning the QR code through their mobile camera.

Qutb Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of most visited historical site in the national capital. (ANI)

