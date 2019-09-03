Prahlad Patel (File photo)
Prahlad Patel (File photo)

Tourism Minister Patel holds series of meetings, discusses promotion of tourism, culture in Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:00 IST

New Delhi (India), September 3 (ANI): With the promotion of tourism and culture on agenda, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Patel on Tuesday held a series of meetings with officials and various stakeholders and discussed development activities in Ladakh.

Patel, who is on a three-day visit to newly created Union Territory, will explore the opportunities of increasing tourism in the region.

Patel is leading a delegation of senior officials of the ministry of tourism to meet local administration and tourism stakeholders to discuss and draw plans for the development of the tourism sector in Ladakh region.
"The Minister held a series of meetings with various stakeholders and discussed proposals for promoting tourism and cultural activities in Ladakh. MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was also present during the meeting," an official statement from the ministry said.
The minister also held a meeting with the cultural society of Leh and later he had a meeting with the travel trade alliance.
The Leh Hill Council apprised the Union Minister about the existing infrastructure and requirements of the region for overall development. (ANI)

