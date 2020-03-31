Tourism Ministry launches site to help foreign tourists stranded in India amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday launched a portal "Stranded in India" for the benefit of foreign tourists who are stranded in the country in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

The site, strandedinindia.com, aims to disseminate information regarding services that can be availed by foreign tourists.

"Ministry of Tourism has come up with a portal 'Stranded In India' to disseminate info regarding services that can be availed by foreign tourists who have been stuck far away from their homeland," the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

"Visit strandedinindia.com, an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, to find the information you may need to stay safe and also travel back home," the ministry tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

The Union Health Ministry said the total number of active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)

