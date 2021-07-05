Tourism Ministry signs MoU with Yatra to strengthen hospitality, tourism industry

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Tourism Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Yatra, an online travel agency, recently to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry.

A Tourism Ministry release said on Monday an event was organised under an arrangement between the tourism">Ministry of Tourism and Quality Council of India (QCI) for implementing measures for strengthening the Indian Hospitality and Tourism Industry.

The primary objective of this MoU is to provide extensive visibility to accommodation units, which have self-certified themselves on SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness and Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the online travel agencies (OTA) platform.



The MoU also outlines both parties to encourage Units to register on NIDHI and thereby on SAATHI and encourage the local tourism Industry with appropriate safeguards for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The idea is also to gather more information on accommodation units in order to gain actionable insights and designing evidence-based and targeted policy measures and to promote safe, honourable and sustainable tourism.

The tourism">Ministry of Tourism and Yatra will endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the Indian hospitality and tourism sector for overall benefit in the identified areas through the MoU. It is expected that in the future more OTAs will come forward for signing such MOUs in order to strengthen the Hospitality & Tourism Industry of India.

Signing of MOU was done in the presence of Rakesh Kumar Verma, Joint Secretary, tourism">Ministry of Tourism; Sanjay Singh, Deputy Director General (H&R), tourism">Ministry of Tourism; Dr A Raj, Senior Director, QCI; Aditya Gupta, Senior Vice President, Yatra and Akshay Mehta, General Manager, Yatra. (ANI)

