Tourism Ministry to approve film industry to shoot in ASI monuments

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that the government will permit the film industry to shoot in ASI monuments and approve their online application within 15-20 days.

Tourism Minister also urged the film industry to shoot in at least two footfall ASI monuments across India.

This will help the people to know about those monuments, he said.

"In FICCI's virtual conference, it was discussed that usually, it takes months and years to get approval for shooting. And during COVID-19, it will be difficult for people of the film industry to go to other countries for shooting," Patel said.

He further suggested, "Instead, they should follow Prime Minister's advice to go to 15 destinations within the country in three years and visit different destinations within the country."

"I have requested them to go to the north-eastern and Himalayan states. We will coordinate with them. I have told them to file an online application and then we will form a strategy accordingly. If they apply online, we might permit them within 15-20 days," Tourism Minister added. (ANI)

