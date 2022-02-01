Tourism players expecting friendly budget to uplift tourism in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 31 (ANI): The tourism players in Jammu and Kashmir are expecting a helpful and friendly budget to uplift Kashmir tourism this year.

Speaking to ANI, Mohamad Rafiq, Shikara Owner said, "we have been facing hardships in income for a few years due to covid pandemic and some other factors. We are expecting support from the annual budget this year."

"We are not educated, boating is the only livelihood for us. The government should focus on us as well," he said.



The tourism industry has a good potential to generate employment but without proper financial support, nothing is possible. It is very important that the government should consider people who are related to this industry including hoteliers, houseboat owners, Shikara owners, taxi operators and others also.



Mehraj, Hotelier said "Due to covid pandemic, tourism has been adversely affected here in the valley. The government should consider us in the budget when tourism is the backbone for people."



Tariq Ahmad Patloo, House Boat Owner said, "Every year, we expect something good for us from the budget but we are not included under this. If this continues this year too, then livelihood for houseboat owners will become more worst."



Tourism is the best income source for any state and the Central government for that matter. The upcoming budget should consider these houseboats owners, Shikara owners and hoteliers. (ANI)

