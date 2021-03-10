Tourism sector contributed 12.75 per cent employment of total workforce in 2018-19

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday informed that the contribution of tourism in employment to the total employment of the country during the year 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 were 12.20 per cent, 12.13 per cent and 12.75 per cent respectively.



As part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) launched an all India PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme for providing financial, technical and business support for the improvement of micro food processing enterprises, the minister informed in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crores targets to directly assist two lakhs micro food processing units with a credit-linked subsidy, Ministry of Labour and Employment stated in a press release.

The MoFPI is implementing the programme with component schemes as mega food park, integrated cold chain and value addition infrastructure, creation and expansion of food processing and preservation capacities. (ANI)

