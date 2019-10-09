Tourism sector stakeholders welcome decision of lifting security advisory for tourists

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Tourism sector stakeholders have welcomed the state administration's decision to lift security advisory issued for tourists and have expressed hope that they will see a boom in the sector during the upcoming tourist season.

In August this year, a security advisory was issued for tourists to leave the region, however the same will be lifted from October 10.

Following the security advisory and abrogation of Article 370, the tourism industry had to suffer a lot, owing to the absence of tourists in the valley. However, with the recent decision, the stakeholders of the sector are filled with renewed hope.

"The business was massively affected due to the restrictions imposed by the government. 90 percent of the hotels here run on tourism. The hotel industry was in bad shape but now we are hopeful," said a Hotel Manager, Mohamad Arafat.

Speaking to ANI, Director Tourism of Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said, "In the month of January and February, Kashmir receives the maximum number of tourists and we hope that it will be the same this year too. The lifting of the advisory will return the normalcy here and we will make the most out of it. Our aim is to make the further season especially autumn and winter successful."

"This is a great decision that the government has taken. Tourists like us can once again explore different parts of the valley and we look forward to it", a tourist Pooja said. (ANI)

