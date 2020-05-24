Tourism to be promoted in a phased manner, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi said that coronavirus lockdown has severely marred the tourism industry in the state and the government will revive it in a phased manner.

"It would be beneficial if hotels are opened keeping in mind few restrictions. At present, the tourism industry has fallen flat making it very difficult to promote tourism in the state," Ravi said.

"Our department has planned to promote tourism in a phased manner. In the first phase, we would focus on native tourism; then in the second phase, we will promote inter-district travel; in the third phase, we will put weight behind inter-state tourism and in the fourth phase, we would be promoting international travel and tourism," he added.

Karnataka's COVID-19 count surges to 1,958 with 216 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department in a bulletin on Saturday.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,307 patients are active cases and 608 patients have been discharged. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state has risen to 42. (ANI)

