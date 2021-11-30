Tourists flock at Ganga ghats in UP's Varanasi after arrival of Siberian birds

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): With the onset of the Winter season, Ganga ghats in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi witnessed the arrival of migratory Siberian birds.

These migratory birds added to the beauty of Ganga ghats and attracted a large number of tourists to the place.

Speaking to ANI, Archana Chaubey, a visitor said, "These birds are adding to the beauty of these Ganga ghats. We are feeling very good looking at these beautiful birds."



"Siberian birds are here. This is a very beautiful view. Birds have come in a flock and adding to the beauty of Ganga ghat," another visitor, Anushka said.

Devendra, one more visitor from Mumbai who was also present at the ghat said, "I am not able to explain the beauty of this scene. It's so amazing that we are also taking their pictures and selfies with them."

Sammu, a local vendor at the Ganga ghat said that these birds always come here for four months during the winter season. "These birds increase the beauty of the ghat. It also increases our income because of the arrival of migratory birds. People come here to see these birds." (ANI)

