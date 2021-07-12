Tourists flout covid protocols in Nainital

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): After the Uttarakhand administration relaxed lockdown restrictions, a large number of tourists flocked to Nainital, where they could be seen flouting the covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.



Nainital is witnessing full parking and crowded restaurants. In places like the Tibetan Market, tourists could be seen roaming without masks. Social distancing is not being fully followed around the Mall Road, Tibetan Market, and the boating area.



Police officials could also be seen imposing fine on tourists.



The District Magistrate has ordered that people coming with cars who have RT PCR test, bookings with the hotel with parking facilities, Dehradun Smart City downloaded on their phone will be sent forward. This is being done to control traffic congestion in the city, said the senior police officials.



"Along with this, a fine of Rs 500 is being imposed on tourists roaming in Nainital without a mask and a mask is also being given to them by the police administration. We are constantly making announcements and trying to create awareness for wearing masks while stopping them and telling them to wear masks," said Ashok Kumar, SHO, Mallital, Nainital



As the tourist influx has increased in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government had issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. (ANI)

