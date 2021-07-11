Tourists stuck in traffic as vehicles choke Mussoorie roads

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Tourists were stuck in traffic as a long queue of vehicles choked roads in Mussoorie town on Saturday.

Tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 is seeing a significant decline in the country, although the violation of Covid appropriate behaviour by visitors is being observed at many places.

"We came here to enjoy ourselves with family but due to heavy traffic, we have wasted a lot of time here in the car," a tourist said.



Commenting on the possibility of a third wave, he said, "Yes it is risky. But if you are following the precautions then it is okay."

"The old lifestyle won't return, so all we can do is take precautions," he added.

Another tourist from Meerut said, "We are here to enjoy the weather here. If we will always be afraid of COVID, we will not be able to live our lives."

Highlighting the parking crunch at Mussoorie, Tanishq, a visitor from Delhi added, "We were stopped at the checkpoint since their policy changed midnight. The parking situation is very bad here."

"We are all vaccinated and are taking care of the COVID protocols, so I don't think there should be a problem," he added. (ANI)

