Tourists throng hill stations in Himachal, IMD predicts snowfall after December 29

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): A large number of tourists are rushing to the North Indian hill state Himachal Pradesh. The Indian meteorological department has forecast snowfall on December 29 in 5 districts of the state.

However, the tourists coming to the main tourist destinations in the state are not expecting any snow and they are disappointed. The state capital town, Shimla is also full of tourists.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all deputy commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the districts of the key tourist destinations in the state where a large number of tourist football is rushing in the reason.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued rain and snow warning after December 29 in higher reaches of the Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Shimla districts of the state.

"It was difficult to get a hotel in Shimla and around, as a large number of people have gathered here but I was able to manage it and got a hotel. I have been staying here for the past 2 days but now I am planning to shift to the Kasol region of the Kullu district. I am also planning to go to higher regions as there is a little bit of disappointment as I did not get snowfall here. We hope to see snowfall in the other parts of the state. It was a thrilling experience to be here and on this new year and Christmas festival time, this is a nice place to spend vacations," a tourist from Maharashtra, Aniket said.

The tourists ahead of the new year season are also rushing from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi to enjoy the beautiful weather conditions here.

"I am happy to be here this is a beautiful place. I almost come every month to this region, so it is not new for me, but we are expecting snow in this period of time. Still, we did not get it we are enjoying it," another tourist from Chandigarh, Suvrit said.



Tourists coming from other states of India are enjoying the chill weather conditions here but it sounds a bit disappointing as they do not experience the fresh snowfall in the region. These tourists are now planning to extend their plans so that they can experience the fresh snowfall as forecasted by IMD nearing the New Year.

"This is a wonderful place and we are coming here from Ranchi with family it is a time to spend the holidays the weather is very good we are enjoying these cold conditions too. As we have been told that there is a scope of snowfall in days to come but here it seems that there is less possibility of snowfall we are planning to extend our program so that we can get it. We are still enjoying the cold climatic conditions here," said a tourist, Deepak hailing from Jharkhand.

The school students coming on a vacation during the festival season of Christmas and New year are happy to be in the hills to go for a track and enjoy the flora and fauna along with the chilly weather conditions here. The little ones were also disappointed as they wanted to see the fresh snowfall.

"It is good that we have come to spend our holidays here in this hill town Shimla. I have come with my family and are having a wonderful time here. We are expecting snow but the chances are very less. We are staying here till the end of the year. We expect to get fresh snow," said a young tourist, Tanvi Rungta from Ranchi.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there would be snowfall on higher reaches after December 29 and the district of Chamba Kinnaur Kullu Rahul Spiti and Shimla.

"We are expecting another Western disturbance on December 29 in the region. The districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and higher reaches of some parts of Shimla district are expected to have a fresh snowfall. During the past 24 hours the districts of Bilaspur, Una and Mandi are gripped in cold wave conditions and we have issued an alert for that in the region. However, today we have forecasted snowfall in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kullu," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist at IMD HP.

The State government has directed the deputy commissioner of different districts and the superintendence of Police in key tourist destinations so that crowd regulation and traffic management could be done and tourists do not face any trouble in the state.

"The Chief Minister has directed earlier to all the deputy commissioners than the superintendent of Police to welcome the tourists and facilitate them in different tourist destinations so that they do not face any troubles. The Chief Minister has personally appealed to the tourists to follow the Covid-19 protocol too. Directions have also been given to regulate crowds and also to control vascular traffic movements. As far as the tourists arriving in Shimla the administration, the SP and DC have directed to send vehicles entering the outskirts of Shimla through the outer roads and not to allow them in the city so that the vehicular movement could be regulated. Those who want to stay in the city their vehicles are being welcomed and allowed to enter Shimla City," Naresh Chauhan Pr Media Advisor to Chief Minister said. (ANI)

