Tourists throng hill stations in Himachal Pradesh ahead of New Year: IMD

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): A large number of tourists are rushing to Himachal Pradesh after India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted snowfall in six districts of the state ahead of the New Year.

The tourists have thronged the key tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Dharamshala and Kullu region of the state. The hotels have been almost 95 per cent booked in these tourist destinations of the state.

The IMD of the state has forecast snowfall in higher reaches of six districts of the state.

As per the state weather department, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti has received two centimetres of snowfall and is still snowing in the region. The Higher reaches in the Kullu district are still receiving fresh snowfall.

The Atal Tunnel Rohtang has also received fresh snowfall. A large number of tourists have thronged the region and those who are in the hill tourist destinations have started extending their programme for the next few days with hoping to see fresh snowfall. They are also worried due to Covid-19 as a large number of people have rushed to the region.

"We have come to enjoy the New year function and experience the good weather conditions here, we are expecting snowfall. It is good to be here," said Ankit Sharma a tourist from Harayana.

The tourists with the hope to get fresh snowfall are extending their visits here.



"We have come here hoping to get fresh snowfall but it is not happening. Now the hopes are high as the weather is getting cold. Now we are extending our program for the next three-four days," said Renu Sharma, a tourist from Chandigarh.

The tourists have started cancelling their railway and other transport reservations ahead of the snowfall in the region.

"I am hopeful to get fresh snowfall in the snowfall, the weather is getting dark here, I have cancelled my train ticket as I am excited to get and see fresh snowfall here. I hope to see it forward," said Tipu Sultan, a tourist from UP.

The tourists here coming from different parts of the country are excited to experience the new year celebration in the hills. The tourist rush and alarms of Covid-19 are also making them various.

"To celebrate New year in the hills here would be exciting. I am happy to be here and we are expecting a snowfall, the crowd is increasing and we will have to follow the guidelines. We have to wear a mask for safety," said Aaditya Singh another tourist from Delhi.

The Local Weather Department here has forecasted snow during the next 48 hours in the state and the weather will be clear in days to come.

"There is a fresh snowfall at Keylong in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state. One centimetre of snow has occurred and it is still snowing in the region. There is the possibility of snow and rain in higher reaches of Kullu, Chamba, Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi and Shimla Districts. After December 31 the weather will be clear," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist at IMD HP. (ANI)

