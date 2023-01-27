Toxic foam seen in Indrayani river in Pune, locals express concern

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): A thick layer of toxic foam was seen on the surface of Indrayani river waters in Maharashtra's Pune which has raised a serious concern among local residents and devotees of the Warkari community.

A layer of toxic foam was seen on the surface of the Indrayani river in the temple town of Alandi, in Pune of Maharashtra.



Local residents and devotees near Siddheshwar Ghat alleged that pollution in the Indrayani river is existing and has been continuing for the last 10 years but no action has been taken yet by the administration.

Due to river pollution, many health issues have arisen, especially for the devotees who start their day with holy baths in the river, the locals alleged.





The locals further alleged that due to pollution they are forced to stop their daily rituals as it is causing them many skin diseases.

People from the nearby villages also said due to pollution in the river, they face the problems of mosquitoes and foul smell in the air.

Locals alleged that this pollution is due to the release of chemicals from the industrial areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the drainage of toxic waste from various industries.



Indrayani river is a sacred river in the Alandi town of Pune. The Indrayani River originates in Kurvande village near Lonavala, a hill station in the Sahyadri mountains of Maharashtra, India.

Fed by rain, it flows east to meet the Bhima river, through the Hindu pilgrimage centres of Dehu and Alandi. It follows a course mostly north of the city of Pune. It is revered as a holy river and is associated with religious figures such as Sant Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar. There is a hydroelectric dam called Valvan Dam on the Indrayani at Kamshet. (ANI)

