Toys, chargers, dry fruits- contents of 'suspicious bag' at Delhi Airport: Police

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Police on Friday said toys, chargers and dry fruits were found inside the "suspicious bag" discovered at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport earlier today, which triggered a bomb scare and led to restrictions of passenger movement.

"The unattended bag found at the airport today belongs to one Shahid, a resident of Ballabgarh in Haryana," DCP Delhi Airport, Sanjay Bhatia said in a statement on Friday.

According to DCP airport, the man Shahid said he had left his bag at the airport by mistake and has been given a clean chit.

The prima facie investigation revealed that there were some kind of explosives inside the bag, which was found left unattended outside Terminal 3, in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Special DG CISF M A Ganapathy, who heads security of all airports under CISF including Delhi, had informed that the bag was kept in the cooling pit and later subjected to a forensic test.

Earlier in the day, he had said that one should not conclude that an explosive has been found and there is a possibility of a "false alarm" also.

Security was tightened at the airport in the morning after the suspicious bag was spotted. (ANI)

