TPCC chief Revanth Reddy introduces 'white challenge' in Telangana to eradicate drug menace

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy on Saturday proposed a 'white challenge' to politicians and celebrities aiming to eradicate the drug menace in the state.

Reddy said, "I announce a white challenge for the eradication of drugs in the state for all the politicians and celebrities. I will give my blood and hair samples to the doctors for showing my innocence in the ongoing allegations against me."

Flag-bearer of Green India challenge, MP Santosh Rao has introduced Green Challenge, "I am introducing a white challenge. I name IT Minister KT Rama Rao and ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy to accept this challenge."



"Revanth wants the two of them to accept his challenge and then name other two people in the process said the Congress leader.

Previously, on September 15, Reddy said Telangana has become a hub for addicts as liquor sales are booming in the state. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Telangana has become a hub for addicts. Liquor sales are booming in the state and by giving permission to the illegal liquor shops, the state government is turning people into drunkards."

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao offered to go through a drug test in response to criticism from Reddy that he had become the 'brand ambassador of drugs'. Rao said that the Congress leader was crossing all the limits of decency in linking him to the drugs' issue and as a matter of fact offered himself for the test. (ANI)

