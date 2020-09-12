TPCC faces internal scuffles during meetings held for upcoming GHMC polls, COVID-19 norms violated

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): An internal scuffle broke out between Congress leaders following which COVID-19 norms were violated at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) preparatory meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee which was held for the second time on Friday at Indira Bhavan of Hyderabad.

Earlier on September 8, the first preparatory GHMC Elections were held during which another scuffle broke out between two other Congress leaders, Dr Sravan and Niranjan in the presence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy, who chaired the meeting.



Today a second preparatory meeting was held in Indira Bhavan with all districts, city, block, division presidents.

The meeting was chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Member of Parliament Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy. The scuffle broke out between Congress leaders Feroz Khan and Mohammed Ghouse, during which they were seen violating of COVID-19 norms.

After a long scuffle, the president had to intervene to control the situation. (ANI)

