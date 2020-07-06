TPCC holds 'black flag and badge' protest against high power bills in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday conducted a 'black flag and badge protest' here against the high electricity bills in the state during the times of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We have been demanding from the TRS government that for the lockdown period. Electricity bills of the poor people and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) must be borne by the state government," N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC president, told ANI.

"All the consumers across Telangana have been charged in the higher slab," he said.

Reddy said that the party held the protest in front of the town and mandal electricity offices in the state.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister requesting three main demands which are -- the state government must exempt BPL families from electricity bills during the lockdown, all billing must be done in a telescopic method and all small businesses must be exempted from electricity bills during the lockdown," Reddy further said. (ANI)

