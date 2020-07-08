TPCC pays tribute to former Andhra CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday paid tribute to late Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary.

In September 2009, Reddy lost his life in a chopper crash in the Nallamalla forests while serving as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh for the second term.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC President told ANI, "Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As a Chief Minister and the president of Congress party, he was probably one of the most popular mass leaders in independent India.

"He also introduced many schemes as Cheif Minister, which uplifted the lives of many youths, students, self-employed, farmers and farm labour. He always remained in the hearts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We pay our tributes to him on his 71st birth anniversary," he said. (ANI)

