TPCC president condemns demolition of old secretariat building amidst pandemic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): N Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for demolishing the old secretariat building in the midst of a global pandemic crisis.

Speaking to media, Reddy said it is very 'unfortunate' that on the basis of 'superstitious beliefs' the Chief Minister has ordered to demolish the secretariat.

"The congress party seriously condemns the act of the TRS government in demolishing the old secretariat building. The sprawling secretariat complex had enough space to house both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government. Most of the buildings were new. It is very unfortunate that on the basis of superstitious believes the Chief minister has ordered the demolishing of the secretariat and construct a new secretariat which is completely not required especially when the whole country and Telangana is facing a financial crisis amid global pandemic," he said.

TPCC president further said that Congress party is also disappointed with the judiciary which couldn't come to rescue the Telangana people.

The ruling TRS Government had decided to construct a new secretariat complex after demolishing the existing secretariat. The new secretariat will be constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In June 2019 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had laid the Foundation stone for construction of a new secretariat.

After High Court has given clearance on the construction of new secretariat on Monday, the Telangana State Government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from yesterday late night. (ANI)

