TPCC working president requests Union Health Minister to visit, review COVID-19 situation Telangana

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Former MP Karimnagar and TPCC working President Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting him to visit Hyderabad to review the COVID-19 cases.

In his letter to Union Health Minister, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday alleged that the State government had failed to curtail the spread of the deadly virus and provide central assistance accordingly.

"Telangana state government had failed to curtail the spread of the deadly virus because of its inefficiency and lethargy. The State government had failed to curb the spread of the virus which had affected the frontline warriors' medical fraternity, police personnel, media personnel and others. The medical personnel treating the patients at Gandhi hospital were denied PPE kits also." he wrote in the letter.

TPCC working president alleged that even as the incidence of virus is spreading rapidly, the Telangana State had failed to conduct adequate tests for the people

"In Karimnagar district, the government had purchased TrueNat and CBNAAT machines for the government hospital by spending Rs 70 lakhs over two months ago, but lying idle unused and not conducting any tests," he said in the letter.

"I request you to kindly visit Hyderabad city and conduct a review meeting about the measures taken by the state government to control the spread of virus and also provide necessary assistance from the Union government to stop the spread of the deadly virus," he wrote.

A total of 1,269 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, said the state's health department. The state's total COVID-19 cases now stands at 34,671, including 11,883 active cases and 22,482 recoveries. The deadly virus has so far claimed 356 lives in the state. (ANI)

