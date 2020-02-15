T'puram court summons RS Prasad in defamation case filed by Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court here on Saturday issued summons to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on a defamation case filed against him by Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor.

Shankar has been asked to appear before the court on May 2.

Tharoor has filed the case against Shankar for saying that he is an accused in a murder case.

"There is no murder case. Delhi Police have filed an FIR, which is for suicide and not for murder. That FIR is being heard by a court and no court has framed charges yet. The cheapening of discourse in our politics in the last few years is truly unacceptable," Tharoor said on Friday. (ANI)

