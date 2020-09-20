Trade and tourism industries welcome Rs 1,350-crore J-K relief package announced by LG

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): People associated with the trade and tourism industries welcomed the Rs 1,350 crore relief package for Jammu and Kashmir announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday.

Ashiq Sheikh, president Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) said the announcement will bring relief for businessmen struggling with economic problems in the Union Territory.

"Announcement of the economic package of Rs 1,350 crore for Jammu and Kashmir will be a big relief to the businessmen struggling with the economic problems here. We hope that this is just a beginning of many more such packages to come in future," he said.

He further said that the youth of the region was tense, and the new package will help them get jobs.

"This package was the need of the hour, and we thank Central government for this. The youth of the region was tense for the past 10 to 12 months. This package will generate jobs for them," said Sheikh.

He also said that a committee has been formed which will oversee the ground report of the implementation process.

"Small businessmen will also be exempted from interest because of this package," he added.



The Shikara Association of Jammu and Kashmir also welcomed the move of the government.

"I'm thankful that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the package of Rs1,350 crore. It is especially important for the tourism sector which has been facing losses for a long time. We really needed help. This package will give a push to our industry," said Wali Mohamad, president, Shikara Association.

Talking to ANI, Rauf Tramboo, a prominent name in the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir also echoed Wali Mohamad's sentiments and added that more such packages will be needed to bring the Union Territory out of the losses it faced in the past one year.

"The decision taken on August 5 last year has pushed us in huge losses. After that Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the woes of the tourism industry. Today's announcement is a welcome decision. But it is not enough. It's a beginning and we hope more such initiatives will be taken to compensate for the losses," he said.

A tour and travel operator, Mohamad Hafeez Shawl, also welcomed the move and hoped that it will be implemented at the earliest.

"I'm really thankful to the government for the package. I hope it will be implemented as soon as possible," said Hafeez.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a relief package of Rs 1350 crore for Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to boost the business and the other ailing sectors that have suffered huge losses for several years in the newly formed Union Territory. (ANI)

