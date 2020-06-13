Trade between India, Bangladesh through Fulbari Integrated Check Post resumes

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): Trade between India and Bangladesh through Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) resumed on Saturday.

It was suspended on March 23 this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

