Trade unions to hold national strike against privitisation of PSUs on Jan 8

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Trade unions, except Bhatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS), will take part in a national strike on January 8 against privatisation of public sector units and to demand a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) General Secretary Tapan sen said a national strike will be held to draw the attention of government towards the pathetic condition of labours under the banner of Left unions.

"We will demand minimum wages for labours and put pressure on the government to stop privatisation of PSUs," Sen told ANI over the phone.

He said all trade unions will participate in the strike except the BMS. (ANI)

