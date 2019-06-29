Traders protest NDMC 'pedestrianisation' plans for CP shopping hub

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Traders Association">New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) on Saturday staged a protest in Connaught Place area against Delhi Municipal Council">New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) decision to execute its pedestrianisation plan in the shopping hub.

Pawan Avesh, member of NDTA said, "This is a professional business centre this is the time of business, why are they creating an obstacle now. If you want to remove something, remove street hawkers they are the real inconvenience to the customers and to the shopkeepers".

"Connaught Place is not an experiment laboratory, it is a professional business centre. It must be respected. We too have several tax liabilities. If NDMC really wants to improve the status here, street hawkers should be removed", another member said.

Harjit Kochar, member of NDTA said, "This is a heritage market since 1923, and there is parking available for at least 345 cars and now they want to remove the parking and make an amusement park. This is not acceptable. NDMC made museum on the ring road and now there is the issue of parking there and now they will do the same here. People come in cars for their convenience, who will walk in this 45-degree heat? If parking is removed we will have to bear the losses as the customers will not come."

NDMC has decided to restrict vehicular movement to Connaught Place from June 30 till July 1 in order to make pedestal paths for the shoppers. (ANI)