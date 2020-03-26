Trading community to observe 21-day nationwide lockdown religiously: CAIT

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said that the trading community of the country comprising of seven crore traders and 40 crore of their employees stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union and State Governments for observing a national lockdown for next 21 days.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal while terming the national lockdown as need of the hour said, "Taking the appeal of the Prime Minister in its true letter and spirit, the CAIT will launch a campaign--Stay Home -Stay Safe on all kinds of social media to make people aware and follow the sincere advise of PM and do not give him any opportunity of disappointment."

He added that PM Modi has expressed great concern for the citizens of the country in the wake of coronavirus threat.

"We have seen the Prime Minister having great concern for each countrymen appealing the country very emotionally which has touched the heart of every people of India and as such ,the trading community will not leg behind in extending all cooperation at this hour of critical crisis for the nation," said Khandelwal.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country beginning midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

