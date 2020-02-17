Traditional entrepreneurs working to make UP 1 trillion dollar economy: Yogi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityantah on Sunday said traditional entrepreneurs are committed to working towards making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy.

"The state government had started an innovative scheme called One District-One Product (ODOP) in 2018 to support traditional entrepreneurs. While Prime Minister is working towards making India a 5 trillion dollar economy, our traditional entrepreneurs are committed to working towards making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy," said Adityanath addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek'.

In this programme, along with loan disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore, a tool kit was also distributed to 5,000 entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister said that more than 5 lakh youth have established their own ventures under ODOP alone by receiving loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up and Startup India.

Emphasising that earlier, there was no support for the craftsmen and entrepreneurs associated with traditional enterprise, he said: "Prime Minister Modi has always maintained that only small, micro and medium enterprises can become the foundation of big industries. Today over 90 lakh small, micro and medium units are doing their business efficiently in Uttar Pradesh."

He added the state government has also started an innovative scheme 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana' to support traditional entrepreneurs.

"Training and tool kit have been arranged for 5 lakh artisans under Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. Under the special drive of ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman, 3.14 lakh entrepreneurs have been benefitted," he said. (ANI)