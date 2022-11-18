Traffic advisory due to "Ahir Regiment" protest near Khedki Daula toll in Gurugram today

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Haryana Government on Thursday issued an advisory that the flow of traffic might get affected on Friday due to "Ahir Regiment" protest near Khedki Daula toll in Gurugram.

There were certain guidelines issued for commuters and travellers to avoid any kind of inconvenience during their journey.

According to a press release, "Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas".



"Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near kehkri daula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route," it further stated.

"Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then KMP route."

Similarly those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road and then further. (ANI)

