Traffic alert: Jhatikara border open for two-wheelers, pedestrian

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Jhatikara border has been open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians while the Tikri and Dhansa Borders will be closed for any traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) informed on Friday.

"Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement," the tweet reads.

The DTP further informed that the Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

Additionally, borders open to Haryana include Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera Borders.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)